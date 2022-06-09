Advertisement

Where has all the Sriracha gone?

Huy Fong Foods says severe weather conditions affected the quality of its chili peppers and...
Huy Fong Foods says severe weather conditions affected the quality of its chili peppers and their current inventory does not meet the demand.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the world’s largest producers in the Asian hot sauce market is anticipating a major shortage of Sriracha.

Huy Fong Foods says severe weather conditions affected the quality of its chili peppers and their current inventory does not meet the demand.

The company announced it is not accepting new orders for its signature Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce placed before September.

Orders already made before Labor Day will have to wait until the fall to be fulfilled.

This pause in orders not only applies to Huy Fong’s Sriracha sauce, but also to its Chili Garlic and Sambal Oelek products.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found near Kingston Pike
KPD: Body found near Kingston Pike
The Tennessee Valley Fair kicks off / Source: WVLT News
Tennessee Valley Fair announces concert lineup
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
KPD: Traffic stop leads to identity theft, drug and weapon charges
KPD: Traffic stop leads to identity theft, drug and weapon charges
Little girl in Morgan County recovering after two copperhead bites
Morgan County family: 3-year-old is still recovering following copperhead bites

Latest News

Semi-truck has a fender-bender with Neyland Stadium
Semi-truck has a fender-bender with Neyland Stadium
As senators continue to hold negotiations on a gun safety reform deal, some lawmakers hope a...
Some optimism seen in Senate gun deal
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Capitol riot hearings opening, focused on extremists, Trump
FILE - Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr stops to talk with a resident, Wednesday,...
Michigan officer charged with murder in Lyoya shooting
Snoop Dogg wouldn’t say how much the raise was, but this joint job was already paying between...
Snoop Dogg give his blunt roller a raise