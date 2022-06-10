Advertisement

2 men dead following shooting in North Knoxville, KPD says

Two people are dead following a shooting at a home in North Knoxville, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two men were found dead following a shooting at a home in North Knoxville, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to a call that a man was killed by another man at 915 Sidebrook Ave. on Friday, at 11:50 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that the possible suspect was inside the home, prompting them to form a perimeter. Officers contacted the man inside the home and were on the phone with him when he stopped talking, according to KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland.

“Officers made entry into the home sometime around 2 p.m., where the alleged suspect was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot,” Erland said. “Around that same time, officers also located the body of a man in the vacant lot next to 915 Sidebrook Avenue.”

The KPD Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.

