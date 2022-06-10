Advertisement

Anakeesta opens Summer in the Smokies with Art with LEGO

The event will include the award-winning exhibit featuring 13 sculptures and summer activities.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anakeesta opened “Summer in the Smokies” on Friday with extended hours and a brand new LEGO exhibit that connects nature to the park.

The award-winning and record-breaking exhibition features larger-than-life works of art made of Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects Made with LEGO® Bricks produced by Imagine Exhibitions. For the first time in Gatlinburg, the limited time exhibition explored the interconnectivity of all living things and humanity’s relationship with nature.

“They’re 13 whimsical, larger than life sculptures located throughout the park. So make sure you come on by there’s just so many beautiful,” said Michelle Canney with Anakeesta. “Really all of the sculptures talk about nature and so you’ll see gopher, tortoises, and peacocks and this beautiful hummingbird behind us and really all of them you learn a little bit about humans in interconnectivity with nature.”

Hummingbird Feeding Over a Trumpet Flower took over 4 weeks to design and 5 weeks to build with...
Hummingbird Feeding Over a Trumpet Flower took over 4 weeks to design and 5 weeks to build with 61,565 LEGO pieces!(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
Live music is back this summer at Anakeesta.
Live music is back this summer at Anakeesta.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
Anakeesta hopes the whimsical exhibit inspires guests to appreciate and preserve nature.
Anakeesta hopes the whimsical exhibit inspires guests to appreciate and preserve nature.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Summer inspired dishes and drinks will be on the menu at several of Anakeesta’s four dining venues.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Koontz
Knoxville Fire Department administers Narcan in a Taco Bell drive-thru
Little girl in Morgan County recovering after two copperhead bites
Morgan County family: 3-year-old is still recovering following copperhead bites
Around $50,000 worth of boating equipment stolen from Powell Valley and Flat Hollow Marina...
Marina theft on Norris Lake caught on camera
The Tennessee Valley Fair kicks off / Source: WVLT News
Tennessee Valley Fair announces concert lineup
Park rangers found the body of a missing man inside the Tennessee district of the Big South...
Former Jamestown mayor found dead at Big South Fork Park

Latest News

Tegan Harman was last seen on June 7.
Endangered Child Alert for missing Smyrna teen
Anakeesta opens Summer in the Smokies
Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains today.
Bear activity has increased this month
Active Bears in the Smokies
Bears are very active in the Smokies