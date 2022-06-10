Anakeesta opens Summer in the Smokies with Art with LEGO

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anakeesta opened “Summer in the Smokies” on Friday with extended hours and a brand new LEGO exhibit that connects nature to the park.

The award-winning and record-breaking exhibition features larger-than-life works of art made of Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects Made with LEGO® Bricks produced by Imagine Exhibitions. For the first time in Gatlinburg, the limited time exhibition explored the interconnectivity of all living things and humanity’s relationship with nature.

“They’re 13 whimsical, larger than life sculptures located throughout the park. So make sure you come on by there’s just so many beautiful,” said Michelle Canney with Anakeesta. “Really all of the sculptures talk about nature and so you’ll see gopher, tortoises, and peacocks and this beautiful hummingbird behind us and really all of them you learn a little bit about humans in interconnectivity with nature.”

Hummingbird Feeding Over a Trumpet Flower took over 4 weeks to design and 5 weeks to build with 61,565 LEGO pieces! (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Live music is back this summer at Anakeesta. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Anakeesta hopes the whimsical exhibit inspires guests to appreciate and preserve nature. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Summer inspired dishes and drinks will be on the menu at several of Anakeesta’s four dining venues.

