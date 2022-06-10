Bear activity has increased this month

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - This is the most stressful month for bears as food resources are limited. With more visitors, comes more human bear encounters.

Lilly Tallent and Stephanie Packett recorded a video of a tour that appeared to stop and let a bear get very close. What’s concerning them is just how unafraid the humans and the bear were of each other.

“They cross the road, they live their life you drive, be courteous, but these people looked like they had their arms out the windows and they were antagonizing the bear,” they said.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers said this is the most challenging month for bears. Which is why they’re handing out educational information.

“If you go to bearwise.Org there’s a lot of good information on that website on the bear wise basics. Bear wise vacation, safety tips there was outdoor safety tips,” said Bill Stiver, with Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Some of those tips include standing your ground if a bear approaches you and make yourself look bigger.

Jessica Gregory at Hearthside Cabin Rentals said her staff began educating visitors the minute they book their cabin and reminded them that bears can open doors and are on the hunt for food.

“A lot of times people actually question if there are bears here. When they call in, they’ll be like, oh, you mean there really are bears? So we try to just a liken fears for them, you know, just, it’s okay. They’re there,” she said.

So far this year 14 bears have had to be moved to a new location in the park, in hopes to get the bears away from human food and back in the wild.

“They had many choices to make and they just made a lot of the wrong ones. They put a lot of people in danger. And the bear. Because if something would have went wrong and it would have been euthanized,” said Tallent and Packett.

All hoping visitors and locals act responsibly.

WVLT News reached out to Pink Jeep Tours about this video and was referred to their corporate office in Branson, Missouri.

