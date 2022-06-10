Advertisement

Bring your report card to Soaky Mountain! Students who received an A get free admission

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Soaky Mountain Waterpark announced that students who earned at least one A or equivalent on their last report card will get one free admission into the park on Friday.

Kids of all ages are included in what park officials are calling Report Card Day.

“Simply bring in your printed or online report card from the last session,” park officials said. “Way to go kiddos! Your hard work has paid off!”

The admission lasts for all day Friday.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

