Advertisement

Britney Spears marrying fiancé Sam Asghari, source says

According to a source, Britney Spears is set to marry her fiancé Sam Asghari.
According to a source, Britney Spears is set to marry her fiancé Sam Asghari.(Instagram/@samasghari, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Britney Spears is apparently getting ready to walk down the aisle again.

According to a source close to the pop singer, Spears is set to marry her fiancé Sam Asghari on Thursday.

Spears met the personal trainer turned actor back in 2016 when he co-starred in the video for her “Slumber Party” single.

The couple has been engaged since September 2021.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found near Kingston Pike
KPD: Body found near Kingston Pike
The Tennessee Valley Fair kicks off / Source: WVLT News
Tennessee Valley Fair announces concert lineup
Little girl in Morgan County recovering after two copperhead bites
Morgan County family: 3-year-old is still recovering following copperhead bites
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
KPD: Traffic stop leads to identity theft, drug and weapon charges
KPD: Traffic stop leads to identity theft, drug and weapon charges

Latest News

Diver from New Tazewell goes 50 feet into Norris Lake to find lost bracelet from Memorial Day.
KPD officer reunited with lost bracelet in Norris Lake honoring brother
A deputy with the Morgan County Sherriff’s Office was exposed to an ‘unidentified powdered...
Morgan Co. deputy given Narcan following drug exposure
President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
Biden seeks unity, finds discord at Summit of the Americas
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
LIVE: Capitol riot an ‘attempted coup,’ prime-time hearing told