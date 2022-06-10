Advertisement

Fallen Sgt. Jenkins’ son and K-9 assist in multi-agency drug find

Former Loudon County Deputy Chris Jenkins’ son and his former K-9 Deja helped in a multi-agency drug bust.
Over 100 pounds of marijuana discovered by K9 unit.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County Deputy Clay Jenkins and his father’s K-9, Deja, assisted in a multi-agency drug bust that recovered more than 100 pounds of marijuana on Wednesday, according to officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

Jenkins and Deja were requested to be involved in an investigation regarding the transport of large amounts of illegal narcotics.

Deja alerted Jenkins to a large wooden crate with approximately 127 pounds of narcotics, according to officials.

“Jenkins, who recently completed his K9 handler certifications, began working with K9 Deja after his father, Sergeant Chris Jenkins, was killed in the line of duty,” officials said. “Deja was originally Sergeant Jenkins’s partner.”

Sgt. Jenkins was killed when a tractor-trailer driver failed to slow for a rolling barricade on I-75. Jenkins was out of his vehicle at the time removing a ladder from the interstate when the driver, reportedly under the influence of marijuana, struck two other vehicles and Jenkins himself. Jenkins was with the LCSO for 20 years.

This bust was the pair’s largest so far.

“Great work Deputy Jenkins and Deja,” officials said.

