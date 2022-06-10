How does the College Baseball World Series work?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Vols a favorite to travel the Road to Omaha, some fans may be wondering exactly how the College World Series works once all the teams fight their way to Nebraska.

After the Super Regionals, eight teams will travel to Omaha and meet for the CWS.

The Series will consist of two double-elimination brackets of four games each, similar to earlier rounds in the season. Double elimination means the team has to lose twice to be struck from moving on. The winners of those brackets will meet for a best-of-three final. The winner of that final series is crowned the National Champion of college baseball.

If the Vols come out ahead in this weekend’s Super Regionals, WVLT will be following them to Omaha and giving day-by-day updates as they happen.

