Advertisement

How does the College Baseball World Series work?

With the Vols a favorite to travel the Road to Omaha, some fans may be wondering exactly how the College World Series works once all the teams fight their way to Nebraska.
Baseball Generic MGN
Baseball Generic MGN(Pixabay via MGN)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Vols a favorite to travel the Road to Omaha, some fans may be wondering exactly how the College World Series works once all the teams fight their way to Nebraska.

After the Super Regionals, eight teams will travel to Omaha and meet for the CWS.

The Series will consist of two double-elimination brackets of four games each, similar to earlier rounds in the season. Double elimination means the team has to lose twice to be struck from moving on. The winners of those brackets will meet for a best-of-three final. The winner of that final series is crowned the National Champion of college baseball.

If the Vols come out ahead in this weekend’s Super Regionals, WVLT will be following them to Omaha and giving day-by-day updates as they happen.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Koontz
Knoxville Fire Department administers Narcan in a Taco Bell drive-thru
Little girl in Morgan County recovering after two copperhead bites
Morgan County family: 3-year-old is still recovering following copperhead bites
Around $50,000 worth of boating equipment stolen from Powell Valley and Flat Hollow Marina...
Marina theft on Norris Lake caught on camera
The Tennessee Valley Fair kicks off / Source: WVLT News
Tennessee Valley Fair announces concert lineup
Park rangers found the body of a missing man inside the Tennessee district of the Big South...
Former Jamestown mayor found dead at Big South Fork Park

Latest News

Lindsey Nelson Stadium
Vols feeling loose ahead of Knoxville Super Regional showdown
Three Vols named to Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America Team
Three Vols earn Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America Team honors
Great Smoky Mountain Senior Classic
Nearly 200 senior softball teams come to Rocky Top
Tennessee Athletics will offer fans a free way to enjoy the NCAA Knoxville Regional baseball...
Big Orange Watch Party to stream Vols’ NCAA Knoxville Super Regional baseball