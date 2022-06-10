Knoxville Brewfest coming to World’s Fair Park to support a good cause

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 11th annual Knoxville Brewfest is coming to World’s Fair Park on Saturday, June 18 and will benefit CureDuchenne, a nonprofit focused on funding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The festival will feature more than 50 brewers with more than 200 beers to sample, event representatives told WVLT News. There will also be live entertainment, food trucks and more.

“We’re excited to bring back the Knoxville Brewfest again this year to benefit CureDuchenne,” Kent Oglesby, co-founder, Born & Raised Productions, said. “Our event will bring together the best brewers to our local community for a day of good beer, fun and friends, while also helping to support an organization that is helping to find and fund a cure for Duchenne.”

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is the most common form of the disease; it’s also the most severe and affects around 1 in every 1,500 male births. Those with the disease can lose their ability to walk by their teens, and can die by their mid-20s. CureDuchenne helps with research, patient care and innovation to improve the lives of those suffering from the disease. Knoxville Brewfest has raised more than $60,000 for the group over the past three years.

“We are so grateful for the continued support from Knoxville Brewfest and the generosity of the greater Knoxville community,” Debra Miller, founder and CEO of CureDuchenne, said. “Duchenne is a relentless muscle wasting disease and we cannot rest until there are treatments – and, ultimately, cures – for all patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. We turn to the community for support through events like this to help us in our fight. Together, we WILL cure Duchenne.”

Tickets for Brewfest are $50 each and include a tasting glass, festival map and access to beer tastings. This year’s event will be split into two sessions to help with capacity, one from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and another from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Tennessee Amphitheater. There will also be $20 “designated driver” tickets available.

