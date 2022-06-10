Knoxville woman works with celebrities behind the show biz scenes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman spent nearly half a century in show biz working behind the scenes as a celebrity dresser and wardrobe assistant.

Cheryl Parry has dressed celebrities for hundreds of performances in Knoxville and East Tennessee.

She irons, steams, fixes hats, polishes shoes, and does last minute costume repairs. It all started when she was 17 and dressed Bette Middler.

“I was kind of scared, you know, but you got to start at some point,” Parry said.

She’s dressed Amy Grant, Robert Goulet, Barry Manilow, Tina Turner, NSYNC band members and more.

Most recently, she ironed shirts for Paul McCartney when he came to Thompson-Boling. Parry said he requested to have no meat or leather at the arena before the show and all the food for staff was vegan.

But she said all the celebrities she’s worked with have “been super nice.”

“I’ve met tons of famous people because you know I started being around it when I was 2-years-old,” Parry explained.

Her dad started putting up movie screens when he was a teenager and her mom worked in wardrobe. It’s them Parry credits for her strength.

“My parents had a lot of stamina and willpower and I take after them. There’s a sensitive side to me and most people who know me know that,” Parry said.

She’s worked long hours.

“My second home is the Tennessee theater or the coliseum,” Parry said. “I had to lay down sometimes on the sofa or chair if I hadn’t gotten any sleep or in between shows when we had two or three hours.”

But when asked if she would change any of it, she said no.

“It’s been an experience. It’s been a you know, journey,” she said.

If Parry’s granddaughter chooses to go into the industry in a couple years, she’ll mark the sixth generation working in theater and performing arts.

