KPD: Knoxville man charged after shooting person, business

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was charged with attempted first-degree murder and felony vandalism after shooting a man Friday morning, Knoxville Police Department officers said.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Tazewell Pike near Fountain City around 2:30 a.m., where they found a man, 36, suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, a release stated.

According to officials, investigators identified Trevor Graves, 37, of Knoxville, as the suspect. A report stated that Graves had gone to an address in North Knoxville following the shooting.

Officers responded to the location and arrested Graves in the 7100 block of Ambassador Place. He reportedly had a loaded handgun when arrested.

Police officials said that a round fired during the shooting broke the window of a business in the area of Tazewell Pike.

