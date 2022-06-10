KPD officer reunited with lost bracelet in Norris Lake honoring brother

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Matt Lawson is an officer with the Knoxville Police Department and every day for the last three years, he’s had a bracelet with a special meaning on his right wrist.

In 2019, Lawson’s brother Alex died by suicide after struggling with PTSD following his six tours with the Army. Since then, Lawson kept a bracelet with his brothers name engraved on it as a way to keep his memory alive.

“It’s something that’s very important to me and I don’t take it off.” said Lawson.

On Memorial Day, Lawson jumped into Norris Lake, and when he came out of the water he realized the bracelet wasn’t on his wrist. A feeling that he said made him feel sick to his stomach. At that point, his friends called Jason Hopkins who’s a diver out of New Tazewell.

“That was the most heartwarming call I have ever received.” said Hopkins after hearing the backstory of the bracelet and how much it meant to Lawson. He hurried to the lake, and told the group that he was going to find it.

Oftentimes it can be difficult for Hopkins to find things in Norris Lake because of debris and the water being murky. All together, it only took six minutes to find the bracelet which was 50 feet below the water at the bottom of the lake. Hopkins said the light hit the metal just right to where it shined right at him making it easy for him to spot.

“I was holding on to that bracelet for dear life there’s different pockets on my dive equipment, but it wasn’t going in a pocket. It was going in my hand tight. I was not going to drop it.” said Hopkins.

Lawson said when he saw the bracelet get held up out of the water he felt a sigh of relief.

Not only does the bracelet mean a lot of Lawson as a way to honor his brother, but it also helps him in his line of work. As a co-responder with KPD, Lawson will sometimes be called on to respond to wellness checks or people struggling with suicidal thoughts. When encountering someone experiencing that, especially a veteran, Lawson said it’s a great resource to help convey his story with the hopes of it helping others. His hope is that through that bracelet that he’s worn for three years, people will become more aware of veteran suicide and do what they can to help.

If you or a loved one is in need of help you can click here for specific aid for veterans and here for someone to talk to.

