Kuwahee Greenway near Neyland Drive closed through July, foot traffic rerouted

Kuwahee Greenway north of Neyland Drive will be closed from June 13 to July 15
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Utilities Board announced in a news release on Friday that Kuwahee Greenway north of Neyland Drive will be closed from June 13 to July 15 for maintenance work on the manholes and wastewater collection systems in the area.

Any pedestrian and bike traffic will be shifted to Neyland Greenway on the south side of Neyland Drive until the road opens again.

Access to parking in the area and the greenway underpass near Third Creek will remain open, however. Neyland Drive’s vehicle traffic will not be affected.

KUB and the City of Knoxville Parks and Recreation Department encouraged trail users to be aware of signs and barricades near the Kuwahee Greenway and to avoid using the greenway until the construction was completed.

You can see the affected areas here:

Customers with questions or concerns can call KUB at 865-558-2331.

