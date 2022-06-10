Limited rain before a heat wave kicks into gear

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are a few low-end threats for rain coming up. Easily the biggest weather story for quite some time is nearly here: day after day of 90 degrees or hotter weather.

Even with some late-week storms we remain really hot! Please please please check on your pets and neighbors.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The weather looks really good for the Volunteers Super Regional game. There’s a limited chance of a quick rain shower - but the threat of actual thunder is really pretty low. Most of the rain stays in SE Kentucky through around 1:00 a.m. Most of us are comfortable temperature-wise before and after the light rain.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday begins our string of 90s. If things work out, and rain is really limited late week, we could readily have seven or more straight 90 degree days. The caveat here: we’re strictly talking Knoxville and the surrounding Valley. Others will be in the upper 80s, like Crossville and Middlesboro.

First up, Monday! Doesn’t look like we get the record high, but it’s toasty! The high is 93 degrees. There’s a very small chance of showers, mostly in the northwestern counties of the WVLT coverage area.

