Live fire demonstration to be held in Gatlinburg

During the event, multiple rooms will be set on fire, some with sprinklers and some without.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A live fire demonstration aimed at highlighting the dangers of house fires and the importance of life-saving technology will take place in Gatlinburg. The informative event will occur on Friday, June 10, at 5:00 p.m. at the Gatlinburg Convention Center.

Pigeon Forge Fire Chief Tony Watson said the fire demonstration would be a dramatic visualization of the “tremendous speed of a typical home fire and its potential for deadly destruction.” He also said it would highlight the importance of fire sprinkles, which have the ability to save lives, reduce property damage and protect firefighters.

“The contrast provided helps to make the case that fire is fast, and fire sprinklers protect both citizens and firefighters,” Watson said.

Event officials said that multiple scenarios would be created and research would be conducted.

