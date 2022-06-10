Mild day with spotty rain chances this evening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re looking at another mild day with lower humidity! A few spotty showers are possible, but most remain dry. The big story is the heat next week! It’ll feel close to 100+ degrees at times!

WHAT TO EXPECT

It feels much better out there this morning. Temperatures are about 10-15 degrees cooler compared to yesterday morning! That lower humidity helps as well. We’ll warm up to about 82 degrees today with more sunshine! Clouds move back in later this afternoon and evening along with some spotty showers.

A few spotty showers linger tonight and into early Saturday morning. Most of us look to stay dry though. Can’t rule out a stray pop-up shower or storm Saturday afternoon, but it looks mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday is a spectacular day of calm weather, slightly cooler temps, and abundant sunshine. This is a “pick day!” The heat starts to crank up Sunday though with a high near 87 degrees. Some spotty showers are possible late Sunday night into Monday.

Monday begins the Southeast’s big heat wave. The 925mb temps over us are the hottest of the year by a mile! We have 93, 94, 94, 93 and from Monday-Thursday of next week. It’ll likely feel closer to 100+ degrees at times!

Getting hot next week (WVLT)

Some spotty rain chances return next week to hopefully help cool us off. The best chance is early next Friday. The coverage looks like 40%, but we’re still a week out! Still, that will not cool us down much. Friday’s high temp (of next week) is 90 degrees; still a scorcher!

Friday's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

