Morgan Co. deputy given Narcan following drug exposure

MORGAN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A deputy with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office was administered two doses of Narcan following a call on Thursday, according to Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter.

The deputy responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person sitting inside a car in the parking lot at the Marathon Service Station in Coalfield when he was exposed to an ‘unidentified powdered substance’, according to Potter.

“While responding to a call at the Marathon Service Station in coalfield, one of our officers was exposed to an unidentified powdered substance,” Potter said. “The officer was given Narcan twice and was transported to Roane Medical Center.”

The deputy was treated and then released, according to Potter.

“He is at home resting and doing well,” Potter said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.