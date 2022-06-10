Advertisement

Morgan Co. deputy given Narcan following drug exposure

A deputy with the Morgan County Sherriff’s Office was exposed to an ‘unidentified powdered substance’, according to Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter.
A deputy with the Morgan County Sherriff’s Office was exposed to an ‘unidentified powdered...
A deputy with the Morgan County Sherriff’s Office was exposed to an ‘unidentified powdered substance’, according to Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter.(None)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A deputy with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office was administered two doses of Narcan following a call on Thursday, according to Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter.

The deputy responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person sitting inside a car in the parking lot at the Marathon Service Station in Coalfield when he was exposed to an ‘unidentified powdered substance’, according to Potter.

“While responding to a call at the Marathon Service Station in coalfield, one of our officers was exposed to an unidentified powdered substance,” Potter said. “The officer was given Narcan twice and was transported to Roane Medical Center.”

The deputy was treated and then released, according to Potter.

“He is at home resting and doing well,” Potter said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found near Kingston Pike
KPD: Body found near Kingston Pike
The Tennessee Valley Fair kicks off / Source: WVLT News
Tennessee Valley Fair announces concert lineup
Little girl in Morgan County recovering after two copperhead bites
Morgan County family: 3-year-old is still recovering following copperhead bites
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
KPD: Traffic stop leads to identity theft, drug and weapon charges
KPD: Traffic stop leads to identity theft, drug and weapon charges

Latest News

Here's the view between the rain, from Mt. LeConte
Spotty storms Friday night before intense heat next week
Diver from New Tazewell goes 50 feet into Norris Lake to find lost bracelet from Memorial Day.
KPD officer reunited with lost bracelet in Norris Lake honoring brother
Strange reads to her twins
‘It’s just pulling teeth’ | Knox County day cares struggle to find staff, have kids
One way they’re hoping to do that is by enforcing more protocols while attending Gun Shows.
Knoxville police working to close the loophole in gun show purchases