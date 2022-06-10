Advertisement

Myrtles Bakehouse throwing cookie party this weekend

The celebration is to honor the bakeries namesake, Myrtle, who would have been 99 years old.
By Abby Kousouris
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Myrtles Bakehouse is throwing a cookie party at The Marble City Market this weekend. They are baking all of the flavors of cookies they’ve ever made.

Flavors like The OG, Pucker Up and The Monster Cookie. The cookies are bigger than your hand and weigh nearly half a pound each, said owner Dustin Cochran.

“Big enough to share, but you don’t have to,” said Cochran.

At the heart of Cochran’s business, are the recipes from his grandmother. The Cookie Party is meant to honor the bakery’s namesake, Myrtle Henry. Myrtle would have been 99 on June 13. Myrtle loved to bake, giving out cakes and cookies to neighbors, family and friends, Cochran said.

“Myrtle didn’t bake for Myrtle. She baked because she loved others. You’d often catch her eating Cheerios, by the handful, no milk of course, and drinking instant coffee. Beside her would be a beautiful cake and she would give it away. Not even trying a bite of it. I don’t recall her ever even asking if someone enjoyed it, I guess she knew they would since it was free. But she did want her Tupperware back! That’s for sure,” said Cochran.

He’s planning to bake 1,500 cookies. There will be no preordering and once they sell out, they’re out.

“It’s a celebration of sharing with others, it’s just a cookie, but it’s so fun to see people’s faces light up, pick out different ones. It was so fun for us to do this. For our staff, they thought there is no way we could pull this off,” said Cochran.

The full list of cookies is listed on their Facebook page.

Myrtles Bakehouse plans cookie party at Marble City Market June 11th and June 12th.
Myrtles Bakehouse plans cookie party at Marble City Market June 11th and June 12th.(Dustin Cochran)

