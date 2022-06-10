Advertisement

Nine arrested through multi-agency drug sting in Middle Tennessee

By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT
SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several law enforcement agencies teamed up as part of an undercover drug investigation in Middle Tennessee, resulting a number of arrests.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security, and officers from Cookeville, Putnam, Cumberland, Crossville and Warren counties were involved in nine narcotics arrests over the last nine months.

Charles White, Shawn David and Tiffany Ford were arrested out of Sparta, TN. Tara Treadway, Amy Hall and Eva Dover were taken into custody in Smithville, TN.

Additionally, Paige Simmons and Phillip Potter were apprehended in McMinnville, TN. Finally, Robert Murdock was arrested out of Killen, AL.

The Dekalb County Grand Jury returned indictments for each individual on June 8, charging each of them with multiple counts of possession of methamphetamine with conspiracy or intent to sell.

Each suspect remains in custody across White County, Cumberland County, DeKalb County, Warren County and Lauderdale County jails on $200-$300,000 bonds.

