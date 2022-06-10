Nine-year-old girl from Texas is getting help in East Tennessee for rare medical condition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -When it rains outside, most of us don’t ever think about the rain drops harming us, but that’s what sends Avery Mack into a panic.

“It’s like the world is ending. This is really hard. It’s like somebody just walks up and just goes, shoop, when it lands,” described Mack.

The once outgoing 9-year-old said she was diagnosed with a condition called Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) which is a form of chronic pain that usually affects an arm or a leg after an injury, surgery, or stroke.

In Mack’s case, the chronic pain is on her right leg, near her foot.

Mack’s grandmother, Rhonda Peters said Mack’s case of CRPS started after cracking her foot a while back and it never healed.

“After it healed, it never got better. It was sore all the time. And it actually developed into more cracks,” said Peters.

After several doctor visits, Mack was later diagnosed with CRPS, but said she couldn’t find treatment for her age in Texas.

Since moving to Knoxville, Mack’s schedule included several physical and occupational therapy sessions and she also sees a child psychologist at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

Child Psychiatrist Janis Neece said there was no cure for CRPS, but treatment like physical therapy and sessions with child psychologists can help Mack better understand her pain, and manage it.

“So one of the things that a psychologist is likely to explore with a patient with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome is like how they are thinking about their pain. And so a lot of times when pain occurs a person will have automatic thoughts that are fairly catastrophic and like this will never go away. Or I can’t stand this. That leads to feelings with a lot of anxiety,” shared Neece.

Mack, a competitive swimmer said her goal is to get back to a place where she can swim again, and beat her twin sister in the butterfly relays. She wanted to share her story to bring awareness to the painful condition

“I wanted to do this to have more people know about it, cause it’s hard. I want nobody else to go through this. I don’t want them to go through this, this long. I’ve been going on eight months with this. I want more doctors to know about it, more doctors to know how we can possibly treat this to get somebody better,” explained Mack.

Mack and her family are now selling t-shirts to help bring awareness about CRPS.

Proceeds from the T-Shirt Sales will go towards her treatments. Click here to order a T-Shirt.

