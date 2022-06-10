‘She was an incredible individual’ | Hamblen Co. school district mourns loss of teacher

HAMBLEN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A Hamblen County elementary school teacher died in a car crash in Morristown Tuesday.

A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol stated the deadly crash happened on Tuesday at 4:14 p.m. at 2940 Bethel Road. Haley Rouse, 28, of Morristown, was traveling south when she crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic.

A Mazda, driven by Juan Galvez Velasquez, 26, swerved into the grass shoulder to avoid a crash, the report stated. The woman’s Jeep struck the vehicle’s driver’s side and left corner.

The report stated the Mazda was pushed back into the embankment and rolled twice before stopping. The Jeep also rolled once following the impact.

Rouse died in the crash and the man driving the Mazda suffered injuries, the report stated. Neither Rouse nor Galvez Velasquez were wearing a seat belt, which troopers noted would have made a difference in the crash.

Charges are pending for Galvez Velasquez after troopers learned he was driving on a revoked license and under the influence of alcoholic beverages.

Rouse was a first-grade teacher at Hillcrest Elementary School in Morristown, according to the school’s website and her obituary.

She was described to be a dedicated educator who had a deep love for her students and the animals she cared for throughout her life. The teacher’s obituary also stated she was loved by all who knew her.

Hamblen County Schools Superintendent Jeff Perry agreed, saying she loved to work with students and would leave behind an inspiring legacy.

Certainly, our thoughts and prayers go out to both Haley’s family and the entire school family. She was an incredible individual that had such a passion and dedication for teaching. Anytime that there were children around, she was there. She enjoyed working with students and helping them be successful. There were several people that enter into the field of education for a variety of reasons. However, Haley entered into this profession because she loved to work with students. She was a natural born teacher. We will miss her very deeply but also know that she left behind a legacy of service and dedication.

Rouse’s funeral services were Friday, June 10, at Buffalo Trail Baptist Church, where family and friends were welcomed. Graveside services will be held on June 11 at Mitchell Springs Cemetery in Rutledge beginning at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to The Tailgate Ministry at First United Methodist Church.

Hillcrest Elementary will be accepting donations toward buddy benches and picnic tables to place on campus in memory of Rouse. Donations can be mailed to 407 South Liberty Hill Road. Check should be addressed to the school.

