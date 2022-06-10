Spotty storms Friday night before intense heat next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a spectacular Thursday, fog is on the way for a pleasant Friday. Some storms are here late Friday night into early Saturday. The big over-arching them is HEAT. We have near-record highs for much of next week - some of the records go back to WWII.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A gorgeous night Thursday into early Friday, first of all! There’s fog Friday morning, before a light NE wind and sunshine. Sounds a lot like Thursday, right? It is! High clouds come through the afternoon, with late night rain possible. The Super Regional should be mostly dry, at least until the late evenings. Storms crank up near midnight into the early morning hours of Saturday.

Most of Saturday is *also* dry, with a high of 82 or 83 for about the fifth day in a row!

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday is a spectacular day of calm weather, slightly cooler temps, and abundant sunshine. This is a “pick day!” The heat starts to crank up Sunday though with a high near 87 degrees. One map has consistently shown a ‘northwest flow’ shower or storm late Sunday night into Tuesday. That’s only on the one model, though, so we’re taking that with a grain of salt.

Monday begins the Southeast’s big heat wave. The 925mb temps over us are the hottest of the year by a mile! We have 93, 94, 94, and from Monday-Thursday of next week.

Some spotty rain chances return next week to hopefully help cool us off. The best chance is early next Friday. The coverage looks like 40%, but we’re still a week out! Still, that will not cool us down much. Friday’s high temp (of next week) is 90 degrees; still a scorcher!

