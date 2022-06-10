Union Co. school board looks for its next director of schools, parents raise concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Educators and parents have looked for answers Friday after the school district’s director of schools, Jimmy Carter, resigned from his position during a school board meeting.

Parents brought their concerns about bullying to school leaders Thursday. Sarah Helms used to work for Union County and said she worked for Carter.

“Kind of surprised he did it in the way he did it, but not surprised he decided to leave,” Helms said.

Helms said there are a handful of private social media pages to show fights and bullying at Union Co. Schools. The former employee said the solutions start at home, but it doesn’t end there.

“You’re going to have bullying no matter where you go. As a parent, everybody knows that. It is up to administration and teachers to do what they can to help to,” Helms said.

But, for other parents, it’s not solely on the teachers.

“It’s not the teacher’s place to be a disciplinarian. They’re there to educate our kids,” a grandparent to Union Co. Schools, Julie Givens, said.

Givens said the change also has to come within the schools in terms of security to make children feel safer.

“When we step out with them, we want them to be sure that when they get to that door that they’re taken care of,” Givens said.

She said more cameras inside the schools would work better and add additional SROs to the schools. According to the school board, each school in the district has 1 SRO, and the middle and high schools have " more than one,” according to the school board. Helms agrees it’s necessary.

“I think the middle school is big enough to have two, and the high school most definitely is. Some of those kids are 18,” Helms said.

The board will discuss one candidate Friday night at the special meeting.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.