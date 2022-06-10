Union County BOE votes to overturn acceptance of director of schools’ resignation

UNION CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Union County Schools Board of Education voted 4-3, to reverse their acceptance of former director of schools’ resignation in a special called meeting Friday night.

Dr. Jimmy Carter, the former director of schools, abruptly resigned in a board meeting Thursday, according to a former employee with the school system who was at the meeting.

Carter resigned in the middle of the meeting and the board of education originally voted to accept his resignation but then voted to reverse their decision the following day.

A member of the board was selected to approach Carter and ask him to come back and are expected to meet again Saturday at 6 p.m., according to WVLT crews at the scene.

WVLT News reached out to Carter and the school system for comment but has not heard back.

BREAKING: The board of education juts voted 4-3 in favor of reversing their vote of accepting Jimmy Carter’s resignation. They’ve selected a board member to approach him to see if he’d come back. He is not at this meeting. — Sam Luther (@SamLuther_) June 10, 2022

