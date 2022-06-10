Advertisement

Union County director of schools resigns

The director of Union County Schools resigned during a Board of Education meeting on Thursday, according to a former employee at the meeting.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The director of schools for Union County Public Schools resigned in a board meeting Thursday, according to a former employee with the school system who was at the meeting.

Dr. Jimmy Carter resigned in the middle of the meeting and the board of education voted to accept his resignation.

WVLT News reached out to Carter and the school system for comment but has not heard back.

