Union County director of schools resigns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The director of schools for Union County Public Schools resigned in a board meeting Thursday, according to a former employee with the school system who was at the meeting.

Dr. Jimmy Carter resigned in the middle of the meeting and the board of education voted to accept his resignation.

WVLT News reached out to Carter and the school system for comment but has not heard back.

