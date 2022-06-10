Vaccine rollout plan already underway for children under 5

(CNN) - The first COVID-19 vaccinations for children under 5 could start as early as the week of June 20. But as parents wait for a final decision on vaccines for this age group, a rollout plan is already underway.

It’s what many parents have been waiting for: the protection of a COVID-19 vaccine for young children.

“Realistically, it means we could see shots in arms in kids under 5 as early as the week of June 20,” Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said.

Food and Drug Administration vaccine advisers are set to meet next week to discuss authorizing emergency use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months through 5 years old and Pfizer’s vaccine for children 6 months through 4 years of age.

Pending those decisions, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will make final recommendations about the vaccines.

But before that happens, the White House says it’s planning for all scenarios.

Last week, 10 million vaccine doses were made available to preorder for children under 5 and millions more will be ready to go in the coming weeks.

“This approach allows us to seed communities with enough vaccine, so that it is readily accessible and equitably distributed across the country,” said Dawn O’Connell, Health and Human Services assistant secretary for preparedness and response.

While most parents are expected to seek a vaccine from their pediatrician, a senior administration official says additional vaccine clinics and sites will be set up at easy-to-access locations. This would include pharmacies, schools, children’s hospitals, diaper banks, community health centers, clinics, museums, libraries and organizations serving minority communities across the country.

The White House says it’s partnering with state and local governments, health care providers, federal pharmacy partners, national and community-based organizations, and others to ship and distribute vaccines across the country.

