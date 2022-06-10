Vols feeling loose ahead of Knoxville Super Regional showdown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols are feeling loose ahead of their Super Regional showdown with Notre Dame. Several of the players having some fun on the field moving to the beat of the music that was playing overhead.

Tennessee's Jorel Ortega giving new meaning to being smooth in the field! The 2nd baseman feeling the beat and feeling loose as were the rest of his teammates at Thursday's practice @wvlt @Vol_Baseball pic.twitter.com/Rk6IgbxtuP — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) June 9, 2022

Tennessee will host Notre Dame in Knoxville for the first time since 1966. In the ‘66 season, the Vols pulled off a doubleheader sweep of ND in a pair of seven-inning contests.

Tennessee has won its last 12 NCAA postseason games in Knoxville, its last postseason loss on Rocky Top came back in 2001 when it fell to Wake Forest in the first regional final, 10-3. In its last 19 NCAA postseason games at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, the Vols are 18-1, dating back to 1995 –the year UT made its second Omaha appearance.

The Volunteers have never lost a Super Regional game since the format first took place in 1999. Tennessee is 6-0 in that span. A big reason for that success is a fan base that pours its heart and soul into each game at Lindsey Nelson.

Vols 1B Luc Lipcius has a warning for opposing teams.



Meanwhile Coach-V and in only the unique way he can, says this time of year it's really pick your poison when it comes to those opponents! @wvlt pic.twitter.com/difeBfBQSH — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) June 9, 2022

Big Orange Watch Party

Tennessee athletics will host a Big Orange Watch Party for this weekend’s NCAA Knoxville Super Regional games against Notre Dame. The watch party will be located in the green space just beyond the outfield wall down the right-field line of Lindsey Nelson Stadium between the GF1 and GF2 parking lots.

This weekend’s watch party will feature a live big-screen game broadcast, tailgate games, a pep rally with the Tennessee Spirit Squads, DJ Sterl the Pearl, food trucks, face painting, a VolShop merchandise stand and more.

Begins 90 minutes prior to first pitch each day Friday at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Sunday TBD (If necessary)

Free Admission

Chairs, blankets, etc. will be permitted. Coolers, glass bottles and glass containers are prohibited.

Parking Info for Big Orange Watch Party

Fans attending the Big Orange Watch Party are encouraged to park for free in the G-7 Garage located at 2401 Volunteer Blvd. and walk down Volunteer Boulevard to Todd Helton Drive to access the watch party. Additional parking will be located in lots GF5 – GF9 located on Fraternity Park Drive, which are located off of Volunteer Boulevard. Fans parking on Fraternity Park Drive may use the sidewalk between Sigma Phi Epsilon and Pi Kappa Phi to access the watch party.

ON DECK

Should Tennessee win the Knoxville Super Regional, it would advance to the 2022 College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska beginning the following weekend.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.