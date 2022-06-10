Vols and Irish tangle for Super Regional supremacy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee will host Notre Dame in Knoxville for the first time since 1966. In the ‘66 season, the Vols pulled off a doubleheader sweep of the Irish in a pair of seven-inning contests.

The stakes are much bigger this time around as the Vols and Fighting Irish battle for a spot in the College World Series. So big, even VFL legend Peyton Manning is in the house.

Tony Vitello’s bff and #Vols legend Peyton Manning, is in the house for the Knoxville Super Regional Opener against Notre Dame.@wvlt pic.twitter.com/ZFI7EUmd6j — Paige Dauer (@PaigeWVLT8) June 10, 2022

Notre Dame would strike first in the top of the 1st on a 2-run HR by Carter Putz to deep right center field. The shot came off starter Blade Tidwell who would retire the rest of the side.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.