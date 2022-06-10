Want to become an EMT? Free, paid training being offered in East Tenn.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Priority Ambulance announced they were accepting applications for its 10-week EMT-Basic course, which will begin in July.

A spokesperson said the company would provide students taking the course with free tuition, certification and testing. Students will also be given a training wage and a complete benefits package during classroom hours throughout the course, according to a release.

“The demand for dedicated students who are ready to begin their careers in EMS has never been greater,” said Priority Ambulance Vice President of East Tennessee Rob Webb. “EMT National Registry certification is the first step in what can be a long and promising career in a growing industry. By providing a free class and a wage to complete training full-time, we hope to remove any financial barriers toward that goal.”

Priority Ambulance of Tennessee stated it would be holding interest sessions with open interviews and aptitude testing for the class in Knoxville and Newport next week. Applicants should fill out an application online before attending the interest sessions, according to a spokesperson.

The open interviews in Knoxville will be held at the company’s headquarters, at 901 Callahan Drive, Suite 10. They will take place on three different occasions: Saturday, June 11 at 9:00 a.m., Monday, June 13 at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday, June 14 at 5:30 p.m.

Priority Ambulance will also hold interest sessions in Newport on Monday, June 20, at 10:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. To attend, a spokesperson asked applicants to apply online and a hiring manager would reach out to confirm your interview time and location.

The company will accept 12 to 20 students into the EMT class that begins on July 18. Graduates will be trained and onboarded to work with Priority Ambulance after they pass the National Registry exam. The course is offered with a two-year employment commitment, according to a release.

Those not chosen will be able to forward it for future classes, as Priority Ambulance plans to offer the course on a regular schedule in the future.

The course is a result of a partnership with Roane State Community College. Classroom instruction will be held at Priority Ambulance’s East Tennessee headquarters. Students will complete clinical and shift ride-along at Priority on its 9-1-1 and interfacility ambulances in Loudon, Knox, Blount and Cocke counties.

Graduated and certified students will be prepared to win on an ambulance making up to $30,000 with room to grow to $45,000 with additional shift-friendly, sponsored paramedic certification, according to a spokesperson.

Those interested must submit an application here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.