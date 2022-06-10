Advertisement

What the cluck? Hen hitches ride on Amazon delivery truck

Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control says the bird somehow stowed away on an Amazon truck.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Are you missing a hen?

Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control says the bird somehow stowed away on an Amazon truck while it was making deliveries Thursday in Madison County and southern Fayette County.

It’s possible there were eggsigent circumstances that might have led to the fowl play. (I’ll see myself out...)

If you received an Amazon delivery Thursday in that area and are missing a chicken give them a call at 859-255-9033 ext. 233.

This gorgeous lady decided to go on an adventure yesterday and found her way to us via an Amazon.com delivery truck. If...

Posted by Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control on Friday, June 10, 2022

