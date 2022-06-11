Advertisement

Demonstrators march for gun reform in Nashville

Protestors march to TN capitol in support of gun safety reform.
Protestors march to TN capitol in support of gun safety reform.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On the heels of multiple deadly shootings across the country, Nashville’s youth organized a march through downtown to demand gun safety reform.

The demonstration is part of a national movement called March for Our Lives, where massive crowds gathered on Saturday in various cities around the country in a unified call on national and state lawmakers to enact common-sense changes to the present gun laws, according to the press release.

“We cannot allow this to happen again,” said March for Our Lives Nashville organizer, Carson Ferrara. “Students deserve to feel safe in school. Teachers deserve to be protected in their classrooms, and the solution is staring us right in the face: common-sense gun safety laws.”

Saturday’s march began at Public Square Park on Union Street in downtown Nashville at 11 a.m. and made its way to the steps of the Tennessee State Capitol.

