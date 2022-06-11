Drew Gilbert, pitching coach thrown out of UT baseball’s first Super Regional game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Drew Gilbert and pitching coach Frank Anderson were kicked out of the Vols’ first Super Regional game.

With a runner on, Gilbert took a called third strike, but the center fielder disagreed with the call firing back at the home plate umpire.

Both Gilbert and Anderson will miss Saturday’s game by NCAA rule.

The inning would fizzle out after that leaving the score at 8-2 Irish.

Gilbert will now have to serve a one-game suspension in addition to this ejection. So one of Tennessee’s best players will not be available tomorrow. https://t.co/SJnjXEQqU1 — Aaron Fitt (@aaronfitt) June 11, 2022

