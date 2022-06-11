Drew Gilbert, pitching coach thrown out of UT baseball’s first Super Regional game
UT’s center-fielder Drew Gilbert and pitching coach Frank Anderson were thrown out of the Vols’ first Super Regional game Friday night.
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Drew Gilbert and pitching coach Frank Anderson were kicked out of the Vols’ first Super Regional game.
With a runner on, Gilbert took a called third strike, but the center fielder disagreed with the call firing back at the home plate umpire.
Both Gilbert and Anderson will miss Saturday’s game by NCAA rule.
The inning would fizzle out after that leaving the score at 8-2 Irish.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.