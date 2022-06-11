Gradually warming this weekend before a stretch of 90s next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This weekend features sunshine and warmer temperatures! I would say enjoy it because with the intense heat arriving next week, you might not want to be outside.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures are in the lower 60s this morning with lower humidity. That sunshine continues throughout the day with a few high clouds. Highs are expected to be near 86 degrees. Can’t rule out a stray shower along the mountain tops this afternoon.

Sunday is noticeably hotter, compared to previous days. We’re shooting for 89 degrees, but some could be even hotter. We have haze sunshine and dry weather with a light wind.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday begins our string of the 90s. If things work out, and rain is really limited late week, we could readily have seven or more straight 90-degree days. The caveat here: we’re strictly talking Knoxville and the surrounding Valley. Others will be in the upper 80s, like Crossville and Middlesboro.

First up, Monday! Doesn’t look like we get the record high, but it’s toasty! The high is 93 degrees. There’s a very small chance of showers, mostly in the northwestern counties of the WVLT coverage area.

Getting hot next week (WVLT)

Tuesday and Wednesday are the hottest days of 2022 so far. Both days have a high of 94, but it will feel quite a bit hotter! The heat index or ‘real feel’ is 100-103 degrees! Yikes! There is very little chance of rain on Monday, slightly higher in the mountains on Tuesday.

Spotty to scattered rain and storms continues throughout next week. We could get a better chance for rain Thursday into Friday. That could “cool us off” to the upper 80s by next weekend.

Saturday's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.