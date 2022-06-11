Advertisement

Large commercial fire scares CMA Fest crowd

By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The crowds in downtown Nashville for CMA Fest looked up and saw a terrifying black plume of smoke billowing into the sky behind Nissan Stadium.

Concern and worry quickly spread through the country music crowd as pictures and messages quickly spread across Twitter.

According to Nashville Fire, a large commercial building at 151 North 1st Street caught fire, sending black smoke into the air. Pictures of the structure portray what seems to be an abandoned building. NFD said there are no reports of injuries.

The fire was contained around 430 p.m. and did not spread to any adjacent structures. Firefighters continued to hose down hot spots before heading in and searching what is left of the building.

