Rural Metro: Person seriously injured after construction debris falls

A spokesperson with the Rural Metro Fire Department said crews secured the gas, evacuated several occupants and ventilated the building.
Crews responded Saturday evening.
Crews responded Saturday evening.(Rural Metro)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with Rural Metro Fire and the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a hotel after construction debris broke a gas meter and seriously injured a worker Saturday evening, according to officials.

At approximately 2:00 p.m., fire officials responded to the La Quinta Inn on Saddlerack Street in East Knox County, a report stated. The meter was broken by construction debris that fell.

One worker suffered serious injuries as a result, a Rural Metro Fire official said. They were transported to the trauma center by AMR, officials said.

A spokesperson said crews secured the gas, evacuated several occupants and ventilated the building.

