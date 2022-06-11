Rural Metro: Person seriously injured after construction debris falls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with Rural Metro Fire and the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a hotel after construction debris broke a gas meter and seriously injured a worker Saturday evening, according to officials.

At approximately 2:00 p.m., fire officials responded to the La Quinta Inn on Saddlerack Street in East Knox County, a report stated. The meter was broken by construction debris that fell.

One worker suffered serious injuries as a result, a Rural Metro Fire official said. They were transported to the trauma center by AMR, officials said.

A spokesperson said crews secured the gas, evacuated several occupants and ventilated the building.

This afternoon at approximately 2pm, Rural Metro Fire crews assisted Knoxville Fire with a broken gas meter at the La... Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Knox County on Saturday, June 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.