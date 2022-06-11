Rural Metro: Person seriously injured after construction debris falls
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with Rural Metro Fire and the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a hotel after construction debris broke a gas meter and seriously injured a worker Saturday evening, according to officials.
At approximately 2:00 p.m., fire officials responded to the La Quinta Inn on Saddlerack Street in East Knox County, a report stated. The meter was broken by construction debris that fell.
One worker suffered serious injuries as a result, a Rural Metro Fire official said. They were transported to the trauma center by AMR, officials said.
A spokesperson said crews secured the gas, evacuated several occupants and ventilated the building.
