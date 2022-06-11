Advertisement

UT baseball’s season on the line in the Knoxville Super Regional

Vol’s comeback fell short in game one against Notre Dame, losing 8-6.
By Paige Dauer
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Saturday is a must-win for the Tennessee Vols, otherwise their 2022 campaign ends in game two of the Knoxville Super Regional against Notre Dame.

Tennessee adjusted its starting lineup with Drew Gilbert out of the mix, following his ejection in game one.

Seth Stephenson moves to center and Jared Dickey earns the start in left. Trey Lipscomb is batting cleanup in place of Gilbert.

The Vols closed in on the Fighting Irish in late innings after fighting back from an 8-1 deficit. However, the Big Orange couldn’t complete the comeback, falling 8-6.

Game two will likely be another battle on the hill, with Tennessee’s ace and SEC Pitcher of the Year Chase Dollander and the Irish’s left-handed pitcher John Michael Bertrand dueling it out.

Dollander is 9-0 with 103 strikeouts through 72 innings pitched this season. Meanwhile, Bertrand is 9-2 with 103 punch-outs through 99 innings pitched.

Vol Fans arrived early at Lindsey Nelson Stadium ahead of game two, some even sleeping outside the stadium to secure their tickets.

First pitch is slated for 2:06 p.m.. on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
Park rangers found the body of a missing man inside the Tennessee district of the Big South...
Former Jamestown mayor found dead at Big South Fork Park
The Jeep stops for a while to let tourists take a look
‘My first encounter with morons!’ | Smokies visitor captures video of bear encounter
William Koontz
Knoxville Fire Department administers Narcan in a Taco Bell drive-thru
UT’s center-fielder Drew Gilbert and pitching coach Frank Anderson were thrown out of the Vols’...
Drew Gilbert, pitching coach thrown out of UT baseball’s first Super Regional game

Latest News

Vol baseball
Irish take a 1-0 lead in Knoxville Super Regional
Vol fans flock to get their hands on Classless vs. Catholics t-shirts.
Vol fans get in on the fun selling and sporting Classless vs. Catholic shirts for Super Regionals
Baseball Generic MGN
How does the College Baseball World Series work?
Lindsey Nelson Stadium
Vols feeling loose ahead of Knoxville Super Regional showdown