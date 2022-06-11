UT baseball’s season on the line in the Knoxville Super Regional
Vol’s comeback fell short in game one against Notre Dame, losing 8-6.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Saturday is a must-win for the Tennessee Vols, otherwise their 2022 campaign ends in game two of the Knoxville Super Regional against Notre Dame.
Tennessee adjusted its starting lineup with Drew Gilbert out of the mix, following his ejection in game one.
Seth Stephenson moves to center and Jared Dickey earns the start in left. Trey Lipscomb is batting cleanup in place of Gilbert.
The Vols closed in on the Fighting Irish in late innings after fighting back from an 8-1 deficit. However, the Big Orange couldn’t complete the comeback, falling 8-6.
Game two will likely be another battle on the hill, with Tennessee’s ace and SEC Pitcher of the Year Chase Dollander and the Irish’s left-handed pitcher John Michael Bertrand dueling it out.
Dollander is 9-0 with 103 strikeouts through 72 innings pitched this season. Meanwhile, Bertrand is 9-2 with 103 punch-outs through 99 innings pitched.
Vol Fans arrived early at Lindsey Nelson Stadium ahead of game two, some even sleeping outside the stadium to secure their tickets.
First pitch is slated for 2:06 p.m.. on ESPN.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.