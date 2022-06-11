Advertisement

Union Co. BOE votes to overturn acceptance of director of schools’ resignation

The director of Union County Schools resigned during a Board of Education meeting on Thursday, according to a former employee at the meeting.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
UNION CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Union County Schools Board of Education voted 4-3, to reverse their acceptance of former director of schools’ resignation in a special called meeting Friday night.

Dr. Jimmy Carter, the former director of schools, abruptly resigned in a board meeting Thursday, according to a former employee with the school system who was at the meeting.

“Last night this time he was employed but he chose to be unemployed,” said one board member who didn’t want to reverse the decision. That same board member went on and said, “It’s hard to put my faith in someone who walked away.”

Carter resigned in the middle of the meeting and the board of education originally voted to accept his resignation but then voted to reverse their decision the following day.

A member of the board was selected to approach Carter and ask him to come back and are expected to meet again Saturday at 6 p.m. at Union County High School, according to WVLT crews at the scene.

Board member Danny Collins wanted Carter back, and said he’s hopeful he’ll reconsider after speaking with the newly resigned director of schools.

“I did talk to him today twice and I don’t know... I don’t know if he will or not.” said Collins.

If Carter doesn’t accept the job back, the board said they’ll have to fill the position elsewhere.

WVLT News reached out to Carter and the school system for comment but has not heard back.

