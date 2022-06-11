WATCH: Cabin catches fire in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County fire officials responded to a large cabin fire near Pittman Center early Saturday morning, according to the fire department.

A Sevier County Volunteer Fire Department spokesperson said the fire occurred at 3044 East Parkway.

WVLT News spoke to a member of a small group who said they called 911 when they spotted the fire. The small group of people reportedly ran toward the home to check if anyone was home, but said they didn’t see anything.

The fire department official said that no one was hurt in the blaze and that it was fully extinguished. Although they could not release additional information, officials said the investigation into what started the fire remains ongoing.

