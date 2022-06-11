Advertisement

WATCH: Cabin catches fire in Sevier County

The fire department official said that no one was hurt in the blaze and that it was fully extinguished.
The fire happened overnight on June 11.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County fire officials responded to a large cabin fire near Pittman Center early Saturday morning, according to the fire department.

A Sevier County Volunteer Fire Department spokesperson said the fire occurred at 3044 East Parkway.

WVLT News spoke to a member of a small group who said they called 911 when they spotted the fire. The small group of people reportedly ran toward the home to check if anyone was home, but said they didn’t see anything.

The fire department official said that no one was hurt in the blaze and that it was fully extinguished. Although they could not release additional information, officials said the investigation into what started the fire remains ongoing.

A Sevier County Volunteer Fire Department spokesperson said the fire occurred at 3044 East Parkway.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
Park rangers found the body of a missing man inside the Tennessee district of the Big South...
Former Jamestown mayor found dead at Big South Fork Park
William Koontz
Knoxville Fire Department administers Narcan in a Taco Bell drive-thru
The Jeep stops for a while to let tourists take a look
‘My first encounter with morons!’ | Smokies visitor captures video of bear encounter
The director of Union County Schools resigned during a Board of Education meeting on Thursday,...
Union Co. BOE votes to overturn acceptance of director of schools’ resignation

Latest News

Free Fishing Day in Tennessee to take place today
Warming this weekend
Gradually warming this weekend before a stretch of 90s next week
Sevier County fire officials respond to overnight Pittman Center blaze
Sevier County fire officials respond to overnight Pittman Center blaze
WATCH: Cabin catches fire in Sevier County
WATCH: Cabin catches fire in Sevier County