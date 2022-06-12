2 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Antioch party

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said two people were killed and two others were injured in an exchange of gunfire at a birthday party at the pool of an Antioch apartment complex on Saturday night.

The shooting happened at Cambridge of Hickory Hollow apartment complex on Bell Road.

Police said one of the deceased, Kalem Buford, 20, was dropped off at Centennial Medical Center where he died. A second man died at the scene. Police said his identity has not been confirmed. Two women had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.