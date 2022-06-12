‘Elvis’ Movie Premiere held at Guest House in Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Press from across the globe and the King of Rock and Roll’s family gathered in Memphis tonight for the screening of the new film “Elvis.”

Directed by Australian Baz Luhrmann, the biopic based on The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll stars Austin Butler as “Elvis” and Tom Hanks as “Colonel Tom Parker” who was friends with Elvis.

The screening was held at the Guest House at Graceland.

Priscilla Presley was also in town Saturday for the premiere.

She praised Baz Luhrmann for how he portrayed Elvis in the film.

”I just was truly blown away by the equicy but the style, the look, the feel of this film. If Elvis was here today, he would love it.”

Baz Luhrmann has directed several well-known films including “Moulin Rouge,” “The Great Gatsby” and “Romeo Juliet”.

“Elvis” will cover the singer’s life from Tupelo to Memphis and everywhere in between.

It opens in theaters nationwide on June 24.

