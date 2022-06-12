Advertisement

Food truck serves ‘weird’ hotdogs throughout EKY

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A locally owned and family-operated food truck is combining a cookout favorite with crazy toppings and combinations.

Weird Az Hotdogs owner Richard Burchett says it’s all about bringing new flavors to the mountains.

“We wanted to stand out, we wanted to be a little bit different,” said Burchett, “we wanted to bring a new flavor, not only to the hot dog, but to Eastern Kentucky.”

Hotdogs like “The Big Marsh”, a caramel, chocolate, and roasted marshmallow-topped hotdog, a peanut butter and jelly hotdog, or a hotdog simply known as the “Cereal Killer” are just some of Burchett’s concoctions.

“It comes with cheese, Apple Jacks, grape jelly, and jalapenos if you choose,” said Burchett. “That’s probably the weirdest dog we have right now. It does mesh well together.”

These combinations are all inspired by Burchett’s inner child and, of course, how they taste.

“They’re kind of inspired by just taste and childhood,” said Burchett, “you know, we as adults, that’s something we kind of shut ourselves off from.”

The truck provides a spot for folks throughout the region to have a one-of-a-kind food experience for those who want to keep it weird and flavorful.

“It’s the want to try something new and actually having the ability to come out and get that,” said Burchett, “versus having to just settle for something that, you know you need to eat, but it’s not what you want.”

Burchett said you can follow the Weird Az Hotdogs Facebook page to find out when and where the truck will be set up throughout the summer.

