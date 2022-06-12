Get ready for the heat wave this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For those of you who’ve wanted summer, well here ya go! Temperatures for much of this week will stay in the 90s, but feel closer to 100. Only a limited chance for rain each day this week means you’ll need to be out watering your gardens and plants.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Monday starts off warm and muggy and simply finishes hazy, hot and humid. We’ll have a SW wind that pumps in the moisture from the Gulf of Mexico which help us to warm to 93 in Knoxville, near 89 in Crossville, with areas like Middlesboro right in between at 90. It will feel like it’s 95 to 100 degrees for most of the day.

There is a slight chance for a storm to pop-up in the afternoon, but I wouldn’t count on it. The best opportunity appears to be in our counties in Kentucky from Monticello to Williamsburg. Sunset on Monday will be at 8:53 with temperatures still in the upper 80s.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday, not much relief as we stay warm and humid and only dropping to near 74. So very sticky start on Tuesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

As I said, The warmth is here and cranks up even more on Tuesday. Mostly sunny and hot with just an isolated rain chance for the afternoon. Right now this chance is even more limited than on Monday.

Get your water handy this week as temperatures will feel like 100. (WVLT)

Thursday is our best shot at rain this week. A scattered batch of rain and storms will move through and bring a 40 to 60% chance for rain into Friday morning. This does not help us much on our heat as we stay in the upper 80s going into the weekend.

Sunshine is here for Saturday and Sunday. For those of you headed out on the lake it should be a nice boat ride, but you’ll need to drink the water with the sunshine beating down on you.

Outside the 8-day Planning Forecast the heat returns for the following week with more mid-90s showing up.

Heat and humidity stay with us this week. The only real chance for rain comes Thursday night into Friday. (WVLT)

