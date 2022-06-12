Guy Fieri visits Knoxville pizzeria

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Guy Fieri, the host of Food Network’s popular show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, made a stop in Knoxville for a pizzeria.

The Mayor of Flavortown visited Pizza Palace, located at East Magnolia Avenue, over 15 years ago in January of 2007. The show was aired in April of 2007 in Season 1, Episode 2.

Following the feature on national television, the owner of Pizza Palace said, “We could never have predicted the effect of the show. The episode continues to air in re-runs and since that time we have been so fortunate to have customers come in every day telling us they saw us on the Food Network!”

On Saturday, Fieri posted a video to Twitter with the owner.

“I’m here in Knoxville, Tennessee and I am meeting the legend, again. It’s been 15 years since we were here shooting Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and we are back at the Pizza Palace.”

The TV legend said that his film crew and family were along for the visit.

“This is gonna be awesome,” Fieri said at the end of the video.

15 years later and we’re back at the Pizza Palace in Knoxville!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/e8Sb7CJjdW — Mayor Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) June 11, 2022

