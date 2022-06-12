Advertisement

Guy Fieri visits Knoxville pizzeria

On Saturday, Fieri posted a video to Twitter with the owner.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Guy Fieri, the host of Food Network’s popular show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, made a stop in Knoxville for a pizzeria.

The Mayor of Flavortown visited Pizza Palace, located at East Magnolia Avenue, over 15 years ago in January of 2007. The show was aired in April of 2007 in Season 1, Episode 2.

Following the feature on national television, the owner of Pizza Palace said, “We could never have predicted the effect of the show. The episode continues to air in re-runs and since that time we have been so fortunate to have customers come in every day telling us they saw us on the Food Network!”

On Saturday, Fieri posted a video to Twitter with the owner.

“I’m here in Knoxville, Tennessee and I am meeting the legend, again. It’s been 15 years since we were here shooting Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and we are back at the Pizza Palace.”

The TV legend said that his film crew and family were along for the visit.

“This is gonna be awesome,” Fieri said at the end of the video.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
The Jeep stops for a while to let tourists take a look
‘My first encounter with morons!’ | Smokies visitor captures video of bear encounter
UT’s center-fielder Drew Gilbert and pitching coach Frank Anderson were thrown out of the Vols’...
Drew Gilbert, pitching coach thrown out of UT baseball’s first Super Regional game
Haley Rouse
‘She was an incredible individual’ | Hamblen Co. school district mourns loss of teacher
The shooting happened in the early hours of June 5.
Police identify 3 killed in Tennessee mass shooting

Latest News

Two people were killed following a shooting at a home in North Knoxville, according to...
Victims identified following shooting in North Knoxville, KPD says
Crews responded Saturday evening.
Rural Metro: Person seriously injured after construction debris falls
Sierra and Nolan Cahoon were killed in a crash in Jefferson City on June 17, 2019. / Source:...
Man accused of killing pregnant mother, toddler found guilty on all charges
Educators and parents have looked for answers Friday after the school district’s director of...
Union Co. director of schools to return in interim role
The 10-month-old little boy will be an organ donor to help others.
‘He’s going to be a hero’ | 10-month-old boy injured in house fire to become organ donor