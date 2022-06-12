Advertisement

‘He’s going to be a hero’ | 10-month-old boy injured in house fire to become organ donor

The fire claimed the life of a little girl and injured a 10-month-old boy whose life support will be removed on Sunday.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A family is continuing to ask for help after a fire at their South Knoxville home killed one child and sent three more to the hospital.

WVLT News spoke with Matthew Stull, the father of a 10-month-old boy named Grayson, who said he made a difficult decision to plan to remove his son’s life support on Sunday, June 12.

Grayson was injured by the fire’s smoke and was admitted to Vanderbilt in the Prenatal Intensive Care Unit with lung and brain damage. Although the day is likely any parent’s worst nightmare, his dad said Grayson was going to be a hero for other children.

“He’s going to be a hero for other little ones, and save lives,” Stull said. “He gets to make other parents not have to go through what Kaylynn and I are having to go through right now. He’s going to be a hero.”

In the same fire, one of Stull’s daughters, Delilah, died shortly after being transported to the hospital. His other daughter, Allison, was able to crawl out of the house, he said.

Stull said he was heartbroken to get the news about his daughter, saying, “Delilah was just such a sweet soul; she loved her daddy so much, she was my best friend.”

A GoFundMe has been set up in support of the family, with the goal to raise $50,000. You can donate at this link.

The family is using #TeamGrayson to rally support on social media.

