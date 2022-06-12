Advertisement

‘I have loved her for 75 years and I hope I get some more out of her’ | Knoxville couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

David and Zenobia Booth met for the first time in East Knoxville
By Jared Austin
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - David and Zenobia Booth got married in 1947 and met for the first time in East Knoxville.

“Sent a cousin over to find out who she was and after that I was hooked,” David said.

Zenobia also saw David that day and became hooked herself.

“We’re high school sweethearts,” David said.

Ever since then the happy couple has been together. They live in the Knox High building where they met for the first time.

“It just means everything that it’s supposed to mean. David and I have been so fortunate,” Zenobia said.

While the couple said marriage can be hard at times, they said there are things people can do to make it work as long as they have.

“I think they should be sure that they’re ready to get married for one and I think they need to be working spiritually,” David said.

“You have to realize that there’s going to be lows and highs and you need to know that you can’t walk out when there’s a low,” Zenobia said.

As the couple reflected on their marriage, they also wanted to look toward their future.

“I have loved her for 75 years and I hope I get some more out of her,” David Booth said.

The Knox High building does these things every year trying to grant wishes for their residents. This was one of the wishes for the Booth couple.

