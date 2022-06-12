Advertisement

Paws to Remember event held in Nashville


By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Humane Association and Paws to Remember hosted a memorial event on Saturday for pets.

The event honored animals and pets that people have lost.

“I think the best thing we can do with today’s service is just give people a space to remember the pets they’ve lost,” Paws to Remember Owner/Founder MaryGlenn Warnock said. “Too often, grief over the loss of a pet, people don’t understand the significance of how much someone loved a pet.”

People were able to participate in Saturday’s event in-person and virtually. The event was part of World Pet Memorial Day.

