Tennessee’s Luc Lipcius hits 40th career home run, most in Vol Baseball history

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Baseball’s Luc Lipcius hit a milestone not only for himself but for Vol history Saturday.

During the do-or-die game three of the Knoxville Super Regional, the graduate student hit his 40th career home run. Besides breaking his personal record, the home run marked the most career home runs by any player in Volunteer history.

The crowd exploded with energy following the home run, which gave the Vols an early lead. The hit put him one ahead of his teammate Evan Russell, who has 39 career home runs and two better than VFL Todd Helton.

40TH HOME RUN FOR #40 LUC LIPCIUS! VOL FANS ARE LOVING IT! pic.twitter.com/j7zPIPXLaa — Paige Dauer (@PaigeWVLT8) June 12, 2022

This season has undoubtedly been the best of Lipcius’ six years with Tennessee. Just weeks ago, his mom, Rochelle, said seeing her son succeed was worth it.

“It’s been great. I just love to see him happy,” she said. “If you watch him, he’s out there like dancing around and doing silly things in between innings. And it’s just great to see him having fun. It’s a game, you should be having fun, so glad to see that.”

He has stayed on top of his game while balancing his rigorous Aerospace Engineering graduate program. Coach Tony Vitello said the culture shift began when the Lipcius brothers arrived in Rocky Top.

“With leadership that comes from these guys or the Lipcius brothers who together kind of started the whole thing, there’s a tight bond where I think people value other teammates they have and they put them above themselves,” said Vitello.

Tennessee fans were waiting outside the stadium for hours ahead of the highly anticipated game. A trip to Omaha rests on the line of Sunday’s outcome. Follow along here.

