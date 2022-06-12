Three graduate from Knox County Rescue’s youth cadet program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three East Tennesseans graduated from Knox County Rescue’s cadet program.

A spokesperson from KCR said the program was created to enhance member recruitment among young citizens while also allowing cadets to develop improved senses of community service, leadership skills, career exploration, social development, and emergency situation experience.

“Our Cadets are the future lifesavers of Knox County. They are constantly learning, enhancing their leadership skills, and get the opportunity to practice teamwork with a common goal,” said Battalion Chief of Operations Mohamed Abbas. “Volunteerism is one of the most important qualities of the residents of Knox County, and the Cadet Program helps cultivate and instill this and many other values.”

KCR announced the graduates as Garrett Faircloth, Stone Newton, and Hunter Mitchell, who completed their requirements to join KCR as volunteers.

Faircloth is an undergraduate student at the University of Tennessee, a spokesperson said.

“I have seen my son grow and mature, through the cadet program, with great mentorship and leadership. I think it’s a fantastic experience for our young men and women to have an opportunity like this,” Garrett’s dad, Ray Faircloth, said.

A release stated that Mitchell would continue pursuing his Emergency Medical Technician Certification at Roane State Community College.

Newton planned to enlist in the Air Force, KCR officials released.

“To have had the opportunity to experience two sons graduating from the Knox County Rescue Squad Cadet program is an incredible feeling. The program builds confidence in young adults, which enables them to engage in high-consequence environments during chaotic emergency situations. Among other attributes like fellowship, compassion, and technical skills required to help those in need, this program deserves to be recognized for their passion in shaping young adults into highly valued assets within our communities.” said Stone’s dad, Dean Newton.

Program eligibility depended on age, with members ranging from 14 to 18 years old. Those interested in becoming a youth cadet can apply here.

