Union Co. director of schools to return in interim role

Dr. Jimmy Carter resigned during Thursday night’s school board meeting.
By Jared Austin
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
UNION CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Union Co. Director of Schools Jimmy Carter returned to Union County High Saturday night to inform the school board he’d only return to his position in an interim role. Carter resigned in the middle of a school board meeting Thursday night and the board voted to try and bring him back Friday.

The crowd at Union County High gave Carter a round of applause when he returned to the high school. It was only to be met with terms minutes later after he said he wouldn’t come back full time.

“So when we talk about me taking back this resignation, I’m not at that point,” Carter said. “I will not stay in any capacity that has to do with personnel or budget. I will help in the transition to the next director of schools.”

Carter said a lot of his displeasure came with the school board during Thursday’s meeting, but said the way he left was wrong.

“I should not have gotten up and walked out. I should not have resigned because our people deserve better than that,” Carter said.

He said he felt the board didn’t trust some of his decisions which led him to lose trust in them.

“I feel like whether in an active or passive role and being ambushed at a board meeting, that you had a certain amount of knowledge in that and that is unacceptable to me,” Carter said.

Board members declined to comment after Saturday night’s meeting. They did approve of Carter’s request to allow him to stay in an interim role for 120 days. The board will create a search committee to find the next director of schools.

