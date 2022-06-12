Advertisement

Victims identified following shooting in North Knoxville, KPD says

Two people are dead following a shooting at a home in North Knoxville, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two men were found dead following a shooting at a home in North Knoxville, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to a call that a man was killed by another man at 915 Sidebrook Ave. on Friday, at 11:50 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that the possible suspect, 63-year-old Robert Daugherty, was inside the home, prompting them to form a perimeter. Officers contacted Daugherty inside the home and were on the phone with him when he stopped talking, according to KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland.

“Officers made entry into the home sometime around 2 p.m., where the alleged suspect was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot,” Erland said. “Around that same time, officers also located the body of a man in the vacant lot next to 915 Sidebrook Avenue.”

The victim found next to the house was identified as 46-year-old Steven Farr.

The KPD Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
The Jeep stops for a while to let tourists take a look
‘My first encounter with morons!’ | Smokies visitor captures video of bear encounter
Park rangers found the body of a missing man inside the Tennessee district of the Big South...
Former Jamestown mayor found dead at Big South Fork Park
William Koontz
Knoxville Fire Department administers Narcan in a Taco Bell drive-thru
UT’s center-fielder Drew Gilbert and pitching coach Frank Anderson were thrown out of the Vols’...
Drew Gilbert, pitching coach thrown out of UT baseball’s first Super Regional game

Latest News

Crews responded Saturday evening.
Rural Metro: Person seriously injured after construction debris falls
Starting to warm up Sunday
Feeling warmer Sunday before next week’s heat wave
Sierra and Nolan Cahoon were killed in a crash in Jefferson City on June 17, 2019. / Source:...
Man accused of killing pregnant mother, toddler found guilty on all charges
The shooting happened in the early hours of June 5.
Police identify 3 killed in Tennessee mass shooting